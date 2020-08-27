Celebs concerned over heavy rainfall in Karachi

Karachi is drowning as it has been hit by unprecedented rainfall this year.

Within a few hours of continuous rain, various buildings, cars, trucks etc in the city were submerged in water.

As the heavy rains take over the metropolis city, many celebrities have taken to social media to call out authorities for not doing their job.

Electrocution, drowning, irreversible damage to property, poisoning, cross contamination, hepatitis, dysentery, typhoid, risk of polio outbreak, not to mention the diseases associated with mosquito infestation like dengue and malaria! How is Karachi not in a state of emergency?? https://t.co/KVBtSM77Rp — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) August 25, 2020

If monsoons happen EVERY single year at the SAME time, what possible excuse can the government have for never being prepared? — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) August 26, 2020

Waking up to sound of rain would bring me joy but after staying in khi during monsoon season my heart sinks. May everyone stay safe, May their health and their properties be protected. Aameen. — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) August 27, 2020

Sometime saviours also need saving kudos to our forces & people for helping each other in these trying times. #KarachiRain @sindhpolicedmc pic.twitter.com/E0w1ef3tcO — Asim Jofa (@asimjofa) August 27, 2020

کاش دنیا کے کسی میٹروپولیٹن سے ہی سیکھ لیں، مصنوعی جھیلیں بنا لیں۔ کیا یہ ہمارا قصور ہے کہ رہنے کے لئے اس شہر کا انتخاب کیا، یہاں ٹیکس دیتے ہیں لیکن بدلے میں انتظامیہ کون سی ذمہ داری پوری کرتی ہے؟ کراچی کو کچراچی بنانے والوں کے گریبان پر ہاتھ کون ڈالے گا؟ #WhoWillSaveKarachi https://t.co/2VpaUozk97 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 25, 2020

In Karachi, when it rains, it pours. Every year. Today’s rain may have broken a 90 year record. Hoping that those who take ownership of Sindh can also break their own record of misgivings. #Karachi https://t.co/qSTHGtzvUZ — Sana Bucha (@sanabucha) August 27, 2020

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday declared rain emergency in the province as latest monsoon spell wreaked havoc in Karachi with low lying areas submerged in sewage mix rain water.

