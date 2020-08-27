Celebs concerned over heavy rainfall in Karachi

05:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Celebs concerned over heavy rainfall in Karachi
Share

Karachi is drowning as it has been hit by unprecedented rainfall this year.

Within a few hours of continuous rain, various buildings, cars, trucks etc in the city were submerged in water.

As the heavy rains take over the metropolis city, many celebrities have taken to social media to call out authorities for not doing their job. 

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday declared rain emergency in the province as latest monsoon spell wreaked havoc in Karachi with low lying areas submerged in sewage mix rain water. 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
Bhumi Pednekar opens up about overcoming ...
03:04 PM | 28 Aug, 2020
Fans want a season 2 of ‘Pyar Keh Sadqay’
02:15 PM | 28 Aug, 2020
Turkey's Ersin Faikzade to perform in Pakistan ...
09:52 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Celebs concerned over heavy rainfall in Karachi
05:59 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Coronavirus forces Iranian organisers to show ...
03:27 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Gigi Hadid glows in maternity shoot
02:16 PM | 27 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bhumi Pednekar opens up about overcoming stereotypes in Bollywood
03:04 PM | 28 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr