06:28 PM | 27 Aug, 2020
Another British airline announces to operate direct flights to Pakistan
KARACHI – Virgin Atlantic, a British airline, has announced to start direct flights to Pakistan from the United Kingdom from December this year.

The airline in a tweet said, “We’re thrilled to announce that from December, we’ll be flying direct to Pakistan. We’ll have flights from @HeathrowAirport to both Lahore and Islamabad, plus direct services from @manairport to Islamabad”.

The tickets for the flights will go on sale in September, it further said.

Currently, only PIA and the British Airways operate direct flights between the two countries. However, the PIA was barred from operating flights to the UK in July after Federal Minister Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan revealed that 262 pilot licenses are ‘dubious’.

