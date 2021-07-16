Two more Kashmiri youth killed by Indian forces in Srinagar

07:32 PM | 16 Jul, 2021
Two more Kashmiri youth killed by Indian forces in Srinagar
Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Srinagar, a city in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday.

The youth, identified as Irfan and Bilal Ahmad, were killed inside a house, which was destroyed by Indian troops and paramilitary forces, using chemical explosives during a cordon and search operation in Danmar Eidgah area of Srinagar.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has condemned the unabated hike in killings of the youth at the hands of occupation forces.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, APHC Chief Spokesperson Ghulam Mohammad Nago said that the Kashmiris had lost tens of thousands lives and property worth billions to the freedom cause but India cannot suppress the movement sentiments by force.

Hurriyat leader Abdul Samad Inqilabi and Jammu and Kashmir National Front also condemned the Indian army for crushing a woman to death in Bandipora.

