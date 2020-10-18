At least 10 dead in Skardu bus incident

10:29 AM | 18 Oct, 2020
SKARDU – At least 10 people lost their lives after a passenger coach crashed in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Skardu district on Sunday morning.

According to media detail’s, the incident occurred near Tongos area in Skardu due to land-sliding.

Five others were injured in the accident as the Skardu-bound coaster was making its way from Rawalpindi.

Vehicular accidents are a regular occurrence across the country.

