At least 10 dead in Skardu bus incident
10:29 AM | 18 Oct, 2020
SKARDU – At least 10 people lost their lives after a passenger coach crashed in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Skardu district on Sunday morning.
According to media detail’s, the incident occurred near Tongos area in Skardu due to land-sliding.
Five others were injured in the accident as the Skardu-bound coaster was making its way from Rawalpindi.
Vehicular accidents are a regular occurrence across the country.
