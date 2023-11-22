Orange Line Metro Train services suspended in Lahore

LAHORE – The suspension of Orange Line Metro Train affected mobility of thousands of people in country's second-largest city Lahore on Tuesday.

Lahore Orange Line Metro Train and other means of transport were among the services affected due to annual urs of late right-wing leader.

It was reported that Punjab Mass Transit Authority suspended Metro Train services in provincial capital due to the annual urs of Allama Khadim Rizvi.

Followers of the party flocked to Lahore to participate in three-day urs celebrations, and to avoid any damage to the public infrastructure, the provincial adminstration suspended the key services in Lahore without prior notice, leaving the passengers in the lurch.

The urs celebrations started last Sunday and concluded on Tuesday evening and during this time several areas in Lahore especiually Multan Road remained clogged.