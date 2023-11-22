Merit List Army Medical College 2023

Pakistani rupee advanced its winning momentum against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market on Wednesday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 285.1 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 311.4 for buying and 314.5 for selling. British Pound moves down against rupee and GBP stands at 355.5 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed remained largely stable at 76.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 November 2022