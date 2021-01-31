Here's how to contact PM Imran Khan on telephone tomorrow, shares Info minister
Web Desk
04:59 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
Here's how to contact PM Imran Khan on telephone tomorrow, shares Info minister
Share

ISLAMABAD –Prime Minister Imran Khan will personally interact with the general public on telephone tomorrow, the county’s Information and Broadcasting minister said on Sunday.

In a tweet, Shibli Faraz said the premier will receive phone calls from general public at 4 pm on Monday.

General public can contact the Prime Minister by dialing 051-9210809 to directly talk to Imran Khan.

More From This Category
Pakistan extends COVID-19 SOPs for inbound flights
05:30 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
Osama bin Laden supported, funded Nawaz Sharif, ...
04:37 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
Here's how much money PTI government recovered ...
04:17 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
Probe begins to find PIA’s missing air steward ...
03:53 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
Man awarded double death penalty for raping, ...
03:25 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
‘Good news’ for Pakistanis as Inflation hits ...
02:36 PM | 31 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
In Pics: Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry's wedding
02:04 PM | 31 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr