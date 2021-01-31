Here's how to contact PM Imran Khan on telephone tomorrow, shares Info minister
04:59 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD –Prime Minister Imran Khan will personally interact with the general public on telephone tomorrow, the county’s Information and Broadcasting minister said on Sunday.
In a tweet, Shibli Faraz said the premier will receive phone calls from general public at 4 pm on Monday.
یکم فروری بروز پیر شام ۴ بجے وزیراعظم پاکستان عمران خان عوام سے ٹیلیفون پر بذات خود بات کریں گے pic.twitter.com/YT05M4cmlc— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) January 31, 2021
General public can contact the Prime Minister by dialing 051-9210809 to directly talk to Imran Khan.
