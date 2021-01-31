Here's how to contact PM Imran Khan on telephone tomorrow, shares Info minister

ISLAMABAD –Prime Minister Imran Khan will personally interact with the general public on telephone tomorrow, the county’s Information and Broadcasting minister said on Sunday.

In a tweet, Shibli Faraz said the premier will receive phone calls from general public at 4 pm on Monday.

یکم فروری بروز پیر شام ۴ بجے وزیراعظم پاکستان عمران خان عوام سے ٹیلیفون پر بذات خود بات کریں گے pic.twitter.com/YT05M4cmlc — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) January 31, 2021

General public can contact the Prime Minister by dialing 051-9210809 to directly talk to Imran Khan.