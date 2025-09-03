Quetta suicide blast death toll rises to 17

QUETTA – The death toll from a suicide bombing outside Shahwani Stadium on Sariab Road in Quetta has risen to 17, with at least 40 others injured.

According to reports, the blast occurred on Tuesday during a ceremony marking the fourth death anniversary of Sardar Attaullah Mengal, attended by Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai. Initially, 14 people were reported dead, but several critically injured victims later succumbed in hospital, raising the number of fatalities to 17.

The explosion took place as people were leaving the stadium along with the convoys of Mengal and Achakzai, when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden motorcycle near the gathering. The blast caused massive destruction, shattering nearby windows and plunging the area into chaos. Police sources confirmed the intended targets were Akhtar Mengal and Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who escaped unharmed, though many supporters and civilians lost their lives.

Eyewitnesses reported that ambulances and rescue teams were slow to reach the site, delaying medical aid and worsening the casualty count. Locals rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, but inadequate facilities left many in critical condition.

The attack has raised serious questions about Quetta’s security arrangements. Locals and political leaders criticized the provincial government, blaming poor security in sensitive areas. One local leader, speaking anonymously, said there was an insufficient security presence outside Shahwani Stadium and no alert about possible terrorist threats.

Political parties and civil society groups placed full responsibility on the provincial government. A BNP leader said the government’s failure had once again left the people of Balochistan vulnerable to terrorism, demanding transparent investigations and accountability.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemned the blast, announcing the formation of a high-level inquiry committee and promising better medical care for the injured. However, hospital sources reported a lack of staff and essential medicines in Quetta’s hospitals. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and directed authorities to ensure the best possible treatment for the wounded.

Sariab Road has been a frequent target of terrorism in the past. In 2015, a bus bombing killed 11 people, while in 2016, an attack near Balochistan University killed two police officers. In recent years, militant groups such as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and religious extremists have stepped up attacks on political leaders and security forces in the province.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Mahmood Khan Achakzai are key figures in Balochistan’s political and social movements. The gathering on Sardar Attaullah Mengal’s anniversary was seen as a major political event focusing on Baloch and Pashtun rights and provincial autonomy, but the attack has once again highlighted the fragile security situation in the province.

Police and bomb disposal teams have begun collecting evidence from the site. No group has yet claimed responsibility, but authorities suspect separatist outfits or religious militant groups may be involved. Fear and panic now grip Quetta, with citizens demanding stronger security measures and decisive action to eliminate terrorism.