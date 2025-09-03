Latest

Business

Honda 125 2026 New Prices and Latest Installment Plans

By News Desk
5:51 pm | Sep 3, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Honda launched 2026 edition of iconic CG125 motorcycle in Pakistan. In line with company’s tradition, the 2026 model brings little more than redesigned graphics and updated color schemes, while core design and engine remain unchanged.

Despite criticism over lack of upgrades, Honda CG125 continues to dominate market. For nearly two decades, the bike has retained its classic look, even as rival brands move towards digital displays, advanced braking systems, and modern styling.

Honda 125 Prices

  • CG125 (Kick Start): Rs. 238,500

  • CG125S (Self Start): Rs. 286,900

  • CG125S Gold: Rs. 296,900

Honda CG125’s popularity lies in its reliability, powerful engine performance, and signature exhaust sound. Riders across the country consider it a dependable motorcycle for both urban and rural roads.

Honda 125 Installment Plans

To make bike more accessible, Honda is offering 0% markup installment plans through Bank Alfalah credit cards. Customers can spread payments across 3 to 36 months.

CG125

Duration Value
3 Months 79,500
6 Months 39,750
12 Months 24,529
18 Months 17,514
24 Months 14,164
36 Months 11,329

CG125S

Duration Value
3 Months 95,633
6 Months 47,817
12 Months 29,056
18 Months 21,159
24 Months 17,580
36 Months 13,628

CG125S Gold

Duration Value
3 Months 98,967
6 Months 49,483
12 Months 30,535
18 Months 22,301
24 Months 18,192
36 Months 14,103

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now