Honda 125 2026 New Prices and Latest Installment Plans

ISLAMABAD – Honda launched 2026 edition of iconic CG125 motorcycle in Pakistan. In line with company’s tradition, the 2026 model brings little more than redesigned graphics and updated color schemes, while core design and engine remain unchanged.

Despite criticism over lack of upgrades, Honda CG125 continues to dominate market. For nearly two decades, the bike has retained its classic look, even as rival brands move towards digital displays, advanced braking systems, and modern styling.

Honda 125 Prices

CG125 (Kick Start): Rs. 238,500

CG125S (Self Start): Rs. 286,900

CG125S Gold: Rs. 296,900

Honda CG125’s popularity lies in its reliability, powerful engine performance, and signature exhaust sound. Riders across the country consider it a dependable motorcycle for both urban and rural roads.

Honda 125 Installment Plans

To make bike more accessible, Honda is offering 0% markup installment plans through Bank Alfalah credit cards. Customers can spread payments across 3 to 36 months.

CG125