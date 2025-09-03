Karachi student ends life after alleged harassment by School Employees

KARACHI – A disturbing incident reported from Karachi when a young man, identified as Usman, took his life, over alleged harassment by school staffers.

The boy identified as Usman jumped from the 8th floor of school building, prompting FIR by Karachi. Cops confirmed that a case has been registered at the Brigade Police Station against the school administration under section related to attempted murder charges against three school employees.

Usman reportedly blamed the school administration for persistent mistreatment. In his final social media post, he named three individuals, Irfan, Hassan, and Talha, alleging they subjected him to severe mental torture, which he claimed forced him to take his life.

Cops’ are taking statements, as tragic death sparked outrage and raised serious concerns over harassment, accountability, and mental health neglect in Karachi’s institutions.

Authorities launched inquiries into both cases, which have sent shockwaves through Karachi and Faisalabad, raising urgent questions about mental health, family pressures, and institutional responsibility.