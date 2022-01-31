Pakistan plans to convert ID cards into digital wallets

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) is working to convert the computerised national identity cards into digital wallets.

Nadra chief Tariq Malik revealed it during an interview with a local newspaper, adding that the move is part of the PTI-led government’s Digital Pakistan vision.

“Translating this vision into reality, we have launched the ‘Pak Identity’ mobile app as a key building block of digital ID to facilitate applicants of national identity cards through an online portal. The app helps capture biometric fingerprints, facial recognition and scan documents needed for processing a person’s ID card using smartphones, without visiting a Nadra office or embassy,” Malik told Dawn.

He further said that 75,000 overseas Pakistanis have updated their Nicop without visit any office since the launch of the app.

Pakistan is the first country in the world to launch the app that allows “contactless biometric” acquisition and verification using smartphone cameras.

“With successful testing on 75,000 overseas Pakistanis, Nadra will go for a digital wallet,” he was quoted as saying.

He explained that the digital wallet will prove revolutionary for the national ID eco-system in Pakistan, adding that it will also help ending the conventional physical ID.

The Nadra chief said that technology will facilitate contactless banking, and also make the doing business more convenient in the country.