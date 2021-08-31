PM Imran launches NADRA’s ‘Pak-ID’ mobile app

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the National Database and Registration Authority's (NADRA) "Pak-ID" mobile application which will capture applicants’ biometrics and scan documents using smartphones.

The app will facilitate the citizens applying for the national ID card.

The prime minister appreciated Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik over introducing innovative ideas to bring ease in the process.

In a tweet, he wrote: “A revolutionary step in providing convenience, especially to Overseas Pakistanis. Applicants of http://id.nadra.gov.pk can now capture fingerprints, photograph and documents using mobile phone”.

Inaugurated PAK-ID Mobile App by #NADRA. A revolutionary step in providing convenience, especially to Overseas Pakistanis. Applicants of https://t.co/utri3ua8J4 can now capture fingerprints, photograph and documents using mobile phone. Great initiative by Tariq Malik & NADRA team pic.twitter.com/kEZN9ODuaH — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 31, 2021

A statement issued by NADRA said that with the introduction of the NADRA Pak-ID app, Pakistan has become a pioneer in the ID Management Industry.

The app captures biometrics and scans documents needed to initiate the process for ID cards and other documents.

The NADRA mobile app can be downloaded for Android on the Google Play Store and for iOS on the Apple Store.