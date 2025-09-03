Sikandar Raza becomes world’s No 1 ODI all-rounder

Pakistan-born Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza has claimed the top spot in the ICC ODI all-rounder rankings. The International Cricket Council (ICC) released its latest ODI and T20 rankings on Wednesday.

Raza’s stellar performance in the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka earned him the No. 1 position, displacing Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi. He also climbed nine places in ODI batting rankings to 22nd and moved up one spot in bowling to 38th.

In ODI batting, Pakistan’s Babar Azam retained his No. 3 position. Mohammad Rizwan slipped one place to 26th, while Fakhar Zaman rose to 27th.

T20 Rankings:

In T20 batting, Babar Azam dropped three spots to 21st, while Mohammad Rizwan slipped two to 22nd. Hasan Nawaz moved up two spots to 31st, whereas Saim Ayub fell two places to 40th.

In T20 bowling, Sufiyan Muqeem climbed 11 spots to 22nd, Shaheen Afridi rose eight to 26th, while Haris Rauf slipped four places to 28th.