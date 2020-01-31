Pakistan temporarily suspends flight operations to and from China to ensure safety from Coronavirus outbreak
Web Desk
11:51 AM | 31 Jan, 2020
Pakistan temporarily suspends flight operations to and from China to ensure safety from Coronavirus outbreak
Share

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday suspends flights operations to and from China with immediate effect owing to the rising threat of coronavirus outbreak worldwide.

The move came after the World Health Organization called it a global health emergency after the death toll from the virus outbreak spreading in China mounted.

According to additional secretary of aviation, flights to China have been suspended until Feb 2,” adding the situation would be reviewed after that date.

Due to the virus epidemic in China, several airlines including British Airways have suspended flights to the country, while Germany, Britain and other countries have issued warnings about travel to China. Taking precautionary measures, Russia has also announced to seal its remote far-eastern border with China.

More From This Category
US Travel Advisory acknowledges ‘improved ...
08:56 AM | 1 Feb, 2020
Pakistani national wins award for gobal water ...
10:11 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
4 Pakistani students tested positive for ...
08:29 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
'Being alive': French embassy celebrates Night of ...
06:52 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
US thanks Pakistan for helping in Afghanistan
06:06 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
Zalmay Khalilzad in Pakistan to discuss Afghan ...
05:42 PM | 31 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Zafar shares his views about PSL anthem Tayyar Hain
12:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr