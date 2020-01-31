Pakistan temporarily suspends flight operations to and from China to ensure safety from Coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday suspends flights operations to and from China with immediate effect owing to the rising threat of coronavirus outbreak worldwide.

The move came after the World Health Organization called it a global health emergency after the death toll from the virus outbreak spreading in China mounted.

According to additional secretary of aviation, flights to China have been suspended until Feb 2,” adding the situation would be reviewed after that date.

Due to the virus epidemic in China, several airlines including British Airways have suspended flights to the country, while Germany, Britain and other countries have issued warnings about travel to China. Taking precautionary measures, Russia has also announced to seal its remote far-eastern border with China.