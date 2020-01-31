Pakistan temporarily suspends flight operations to and from China to ensure safety from Coronavirus outbreak
Share
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday suspends flights operations to and from China with immediate effect owing to the rising threat of coronavirus outbreak worldwide.
The move came after the World Health Organization called it a global health emergency after the death toll from the virus outbreak spreading in China mounted.
According to additional secretary of aviation, flights to China have been suspended until Feb 2,” adding the situation would be reviewed after that date.
Due to the virus epidemic in China, several airlines including British Airways have suspended flights to the country, while Germany, Britain and other countries have issued warnings about travel to China. Taking precautionary measures, Russia has also announced to seal its remote far-eastern border with China.
- UK officially leaves EU09:39 AM | 1 Feb, 2020
- US Travel Advisory acknowledges ‘improved situation' in ...08:56 AM | 1 Feb, 2020
- Petroleum prices to remain unchanged for February 202010:28 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
- Pakistani national wins award for gobal water crisis solution in UAE10:11 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
- TCL launches C8 4K UHD Android TV in Pakistan09:47 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
- Suhaee Abro goes bald for Hollywood film ‘The Window’12:44 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
- Adnan Siddiqui didn’t regret doing 'problematic' role in Mere Pass ...12:37 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
- Ali Zafar, Maya Ali's Teefa In Trouble is now on Netflix12:25 PM | 31 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019