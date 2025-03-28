Trump hosts Iftar dinner at White House

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump hosted an Iftar dinner at the White House, which was attended by a large number of members from the Muslim community.

During a brief speech at the Iftar dinner, Donald Trump said, “To my Muslim friends, Ramadan Mubarak. This Iftar tradition spreads joy and conveys a message of peace.”

President Trump acknowledged the significance and deep teachings of Ramadan, calling it a season of spiritual growth and worship.

He thanked Muslim voters for their support during the presidential election and said, “We are fulfilling the promises made to the Muslim community.”

Referring to his diplomatic efforts in the Middle East, Donald Trump called the Abraham Accords a milestone.

He further added, “We want peace in the world, and these agreements have restored relations between Israel and Arab countries, which will lead to peace in the region.”

Pakistan’s Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh also attended the Iftar dinner hosted by the US President.