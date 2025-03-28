I am ready to work with Pakistani actors, says Salman Khan

Bollywood star Salman Khan appears keen to work with Pakistani actors by signing them in his films.

In fact, most Bollywood actors have shown a desire to collaborate with Pakistani artists, and now the name of Bajrangi Bhaijaan star has also joined the list.

During the promotion of his film Sikandar, Salman expressed his wish to work with Pakistani actors. According to Indian media, while speaking to journalists, the Dabangg star said, “Get government permission, and I am ready to work with Pakistani actors.”

Salman further said, “Pakistani actors are not terrorists that they shouldn’t be given Indian visas. They are artists like us, and art knows no borders.”

Referring to the Champions Trophy matches, Salman jokingly added, “If the Indian government does not issue visas to Pakistani actors, then I will also start playing cricket.”

It is worth mentioning that since 2016, the Modi government has imposed an unofficial ban on Pakistani actors in India.