Gold prices hit historic highs in global and local markets

Gold prices have surged to an all-time high in both international and local markets, continuing an upward trend that shows no signs of slowing down.

According to market reports, the price of gold in the international bullion market rose by $22 per ounce, reaching a historic $3,074 per ounce. This increase has also impacted local markets, where the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs. 2,380, reaching an unprecedented Rs. 323,380. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs. 2,041, setting a new record at Rs. 277,246.

The continued rise in gold prices is attributed to global economic uncertainties, inflationary pressures, and increased demand from investors seeking safe-haven assets. Analysts predict further fluctuations as economic conditions evolve.