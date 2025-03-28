Jaffar Express departs for Peshawar after 14 days suspension

After a 17-day suspension, the Jaffar Express has resumed operations, departing from Quetta for Peshawar under heightened security measures.

According to reports, the train—previously targeted in a terrorist attack—carried 430 passengers as it set off on its journey. Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Jamal Shah Kakar, affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), officially dispatched the train.

Strict security arrangements were in place at Quetta Railway Station during the departure, with authorities reinforcing safety measures along the railway track. Speaking to the media, MNA Kakar assured that the federal government remains committed to improving security and has already restored the Bolan Mail as a daily service.

He expressed optimism about the security situation in Quetta and across Balochistan, stating that normalcy would soon be restored.