Six killed, 20 injured in deadly bus collision in Balochistan’s Kalat

At least six people lost their lives, and 20 others sustained serious injuries in a tragic road accident in Balochistan’s Kalat on Friday. According to Levies forces, two passenger buses—one traveling from Quetta to Karachi and the other en route to Quetta—collided head-on, resulting in fatalities and multiple injuries.

Emergency responders swiftly transported the injured and deceased to Kalat Hospital for medical assistance. Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the crash, but poor road conditions and reckless driving remain common contributors to such incidents in the region.

Pakistan has long struggled with road safety issues. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, 5,608 people lost their lives in road accidents across the country in 2021. In urban centers like Karachi, traffic-related fatalities have surged, with 500 people killed and 4,879 injured in 2024 alone. Experts cite these alarming statistics as key factors behind reckless driving, poor road infrastructure, and ongoing construction activities.

In response to the growing crisis, the Sindh government recently introduced regulations to curb heavy vehicle movement within Karachi, restricting their entry during the daytime and mandating physical fitness certificates for all large commercial vehicles. Despite these measures, rights activists and civil society groups continue to highlight the lack of stringent enforcement, calling it a violation of fundamental human rights and urging authorities to take more decisive action to prevent further loss of life.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

