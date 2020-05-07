Pakistan Coast Guards seize 3,510 kg Charas in Balochistan
Share
KARACHI – The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Thursday seized huge quantity of charas from Pasni, Balochistan, PSG spokesman said.
The PCG recovered 3,510kg charas concealed in mountains near Baduk area, after receiving credible information of drugs smuggling from Pasni, Balochistan.
The PCG Director General directed concerned area commander to enhance checking in his jurisdiction. The area commander made a detailed plan. Sea and ground patrolling parties consisting two officers and 60 personnel were formed. As many as 14 vehicles and 4 boats took part in the operation.
The approximate value of seized drugs is Rs5,616 million.
- China registers only one new COVID-19 case in 24 hours10:00 AM | 8 May, 2020
- Special PIA flight carrying 250 stranded Pakistanis from Qatar lands ...09:41 AM | 8 May, 2020
- Governor Sindh Imran Ismail’s second test for COVID-19 proves ...08:55 AM | 8 May, 2020
- Pakistan confirms 594 deaths; COVID-19 tally soars to 25,83708:30 AM | 8 May, 2020
- A night with a beautiful bird in the month of Ramazan12:19 AM | 8 May, 2020
- Twitter is furious with Adnan Siddiqui for mocking Sarfaraz Ahmed05:09 PM | 7 May, 2020
-
- Madonna reveals she had coronavirus while on tour in Paris03:50 PM | 7 May, 2020
-
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020