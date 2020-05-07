Pakistan Coast Guards seize 3,510 kg Charas in Balochistan

KARACHI – The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Thursday seized huge quantity of charas from Pasni, Balochistan, PSG spokesman said.

The PCG recovered 3,510kg charas concealed in mountains near Baduk area, after receiving credible information of drugs smuggling from Pasni, Balochistan.

The PCG Director General directed concerned area commander to enhance checking in his jurisdiction. The area commander made a detailed plan. Sea and ground patrolling parties consisting two officers and 60 personnel were formed. As many as 14 vehicles and 4 boats took part in the operation.

The approximate value of seized drugs is Rs5,616 million.