Pakistan Coast Guards seize 3,510 kg Charas in Balochistan
Associated Press of Pakistan
06:39 PM | 7 May, 2020
Pakistan Coast Guards seize 3,510 kg Charas in Balochistan
Share

KARACHI – The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) on Thursday seized huge quantity of charas from Pasni, Balochistan, PSG spokesman said.

The PCG recovered 3,510kg charas concealed in mountains near Baduk area, after receiving credible information of drugs smuggling from Pasni, Balochistan.

The PCG Director General directed concerned area commander to enhance checking in his jurisdiction. The area commander made a detailed plan. Sea and ground patrolling parties consisting two officers and 60 personnel were formed. As many as 14 vehicles and 4 boats took part in the operation.

The approximate value of seized drugs is Rs5,616 million.

More From This Category
Special PIA flight carrying 250 stranded ...
09:41 AM | 8 May, 2020
Governor Sindh Imran Ismail’s second test for ...
08:55 AM | 8 May, 2020
Six Pakistanis injured in unprovoked Indian fire ...
11:38 PM | 7 May, 2020
Fakhar for strengthening Pak-China cooperation in ...
11:06 PM | 7 May, 2020
Kashmiri man martyred, dozens injured in Indian ...
10:59 PM | 7 May, 2020
Army chief in Kohat to inspect virus relief ...
10:24 PM | 7 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Italy to stage first digital Fashion Week in July amid virus crisis
09:27 PM | 7 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr