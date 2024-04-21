Search

itel's New Dawn in Pakistan: Celebrating the Launch of itel S24 and a New Brand Identity

21 Apr, 2024
itel's New Dawn in Pakistan: Celebrating the Launch of itel S24 and a New Brand Identity

LAHORE - itel Pakistan, a leading mobile brand committed to providing high-quality, affordable technology, celebrated unveiling its new brand identity and launching the much-anticipated itel S24 smartphone at a grand event held at Lahore Fort.

 This event, attended by industry leaders, media, and influencers, marked a transformative step for Itel in the Pakistani market.

The event showcased the innovative new logo, which reflects itel's commitment to enhancing smart life services in emerging markets, but also marked the debut of the itel S24, a device engineered specifically for camera enthusiasts who seek premium features at competitive prices.

Mr. Veeki Chen, CEO of itel Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm about the brand's direction: "Today marks a significant milestone as we unveil a new era for itel in Pakistan. We are fully committed to providing Pakistani consumers with innovative products that enhance their digital lifestyle. Launching the new itel S24 is a testament to our dedication to quality and affordability."

The itel S24 is equipped with a 108MP Ultra Clear Portrait Camera that ensures photography lovers can capture life's moments with unprecedented clarity and detail. Supported by the Helio G91 Powerful Octa-Core Processor, the device offers a seamless and responsive experience, handling demanding applications and multitasking with ease. The visual experience is elevated with a 6.6-inch 90Hz Punch-hole Display, providing users with vibrant and smooth visual performance.

Additionally, the itel S24 offers expansive storage options with 256GB/128GB Storage and Memory Fusion technology, enhancing the 8+8 GB RAM setup, which uses unused memory to boost performance.

Expanding its market presence, itel plans to open itel Home Stores across Pakistan. These stores will not only feature smartphones but also an array of smart life solutions, including earbuds, smartwatches, and tablets, catering to a wide range of consumer needs.

In addition to these features, itel offers a 100 Days Swap Policy for all feature phones, providing peace of mind and reliability to consumers.

The event also served as a platform for itel's leadership to discuss the future of technology in Pakistan, with executives sharing insights into their strategic market approaches and forthcoming initiatives. "Our vision is to lead the technological landscape in Pakistan by continuously introducing products that meet the evolving needs of our consumers. The potential for growth here is immense, and itel is excited to be at the forefront of this transformation," added Mr. Chen.

