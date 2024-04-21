Search

Pakistan

Pakistan dispatches 8th aid shipment to Gaza amidst ongoing conflict

Web Desk
02:52 PM | 21 Apr, 2024
Gaza

ISLAMABAD - Continuing its support for Gaza, Pakistan has dispatched the 8th installment of humanitarian aid, weighing 400 tons.

This aid package comprises essential winter supplies such as tents, tarpaulins, blankets, medicines, and food items, aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by the people of Gaza during the harsh winter months.

According to Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the aid consignment will be received by the Pakistani ambassador stationed at Port Said in Egypt. Subsequently, it will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent for distribution among the residents of Gaza.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reiterated Pakistan's steadfast resolve to meet the immediate humanitarian needs of our brethren in Gaza, reaffirming the country's commitment to standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people during their time of need.

In the wake of the continuing conflict in Palestine since October 7, 2023, Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for the Palestinian cause, repeatedly condemning Israeli aggression and extending assistance to the affected population.

Expressing its solidarity with Palestine, Pakistan recently voiced regret over the United States' decision to veto a draft resolution seeking Palestine's full membership in the United Nations (UN). The failure of the UN Security Council to reach a consensus on this critical matter was met with disappointment by Pakistani officials.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, during a weekly press briefing on April 19, lamented the outcome of the UNSC debate and the subsequent veto by the US. The proposed resolution, aimed at granting full UN membership to Palestine, garnered significant support but was thwarted by the US veto.

Pakistan's stance on this issue reflects its belief in the urgent need to rectify the historical injustices endured by Palestinians for over 75 years. The country advocates for Palestine's admission to the UN as a crucial step towards affirming their right to self-determination and sovereignty.

The Pakistani government has consistently emphasized the Palestinian people's inherent right to reside in a sovereign state, with Jerusalem as its capital and borders based on pre-1967 boundaries.

Additionally, Pakistan is actively engaging with international forums to address the Palestinian issue. Discussions at the upcoming Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit in Gambia will include proposals related to Palestine, as well as other pressing matters such as the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and combating Islamophobia.

Furthermore, Pakistan has collaborated with key stakeholders, including Saudi Arabia, to advocate for de-escalation, an immediate ceasefire, and the lifting of the siege in Gaza. However, progress towards these goals has been hindered by the Israeli occupation authorities, according to Pakistani officials.

As the conflict persists, Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to standing alongside the Palestinian people in their quest for justice, freedom, and a peaceful resolution to the longstanding crisis.

Pakistan dispatches 8th aid shipment to Gaza amidst ongoing conflict

