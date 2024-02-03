Search

Pakistan

University student gang-raped, filmed by class-fellows in Islamabad

10:20 PM | 3 Feb, 2024
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – A student of a private university was allegedly gang-raped and filmed by her classmates in E-11 Sector of the federal capital. 

The heinous crime was reported in the jurisdiction of Shalimar Police Station in the federal capital.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the affected student and are conducting raids to apprehend the accused.

The incident took place on January 30. The victim said she went to E-11/2 with one of her class-fellows and his friend for a dinner when she was sexually abused.

She told the police that one of her classmates Zaheer and his friend Daniyal sexually assaulted her and the duo even filmed her. She said Zaheer and his friend threatened her that they will leak her video on the internet if she told anyone about the incident.

The second gang rape in Islamabad’s E11 sent shockwaves among the residents of federal capital.

