Pakistan's top diplomat returns to Kabul months after surviving assassination bid

ISLAMABAD – Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani, the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires to Afghanistan has returned to Kabul nearly four months after surviving an assassination attempt on his life.

Speaking with a local publication, the top diplomat confirmed that he have resumed his responsibilities, after returning to a neighboring country. Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch also confirmed the development but she refrained from delving into details.

The development comes days after Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto spoke with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. FM exchanged views on several matters including the return of the ambassador.

Last year, a security guard was wounded when an assassination attempt was made on a Pakistani diplomat in a gun attack in Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul. Pakistan’s Head of Mission Ubaid Nizamani was strolling inside the embassy, which was closed due to a holiday when he was targeted.

His security guard managed to foil the bid and suffered bullet wounds. The ambassador was evacuated shortly after the event, and Pakistani officials requested that the Taliban increase security at the mission in Kabul.

The Pakistani ambassador and his bodyguard were allegedly the objectives of the attack on the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, claimed by the IS-Khorasan chapter.