Pakistan’s first transgender news anchor survives gun attack

LAHORE – Pakistan’s first transgender news anchor Marvia Malik survived a gun attack on Thursday night outside her residence in the Lahore’s Cantt area.

In her statement to the police, Malik said she was returning from a pharmacy when two men opened fire on her.

She said she had been receiving threatening phone calls and messages from unknown numbers for raising her voice for the transgender community.

Malik said she left Lahore out of fear for her life and relocated to Islamabad and Multan. She had returned to Lahore a few days back for a surgery. She said her activism was “a major factor” behind the assassination attempt, reported Dawn.