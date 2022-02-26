Mehar Bano exchanges ring with long time beau Shahrukh Kazim in intimate ceremony

KARACHI – Churails star Mehar Bano is now engaged with entertainment producer and longtime beau Shahrukh Kazim Ali.

Pictures from the day time event surfaced on photo sharing platform and the 27-year-old can be seen donning a silver-white floor-length outfit.

In the clips doing rounds on social sites, the ‘lovebirds’ can be seen exchanging rings and celebrating with their guests. Pakistani showbiz celebrities including Osman Khalid Butt, Ahmed Ali Akbar, and Hasan Raheem spotted having fun at the intimate event.

The groom to be Shahrukh Kazim looked sharp in a grey suit paired with a pink tie. Kazim got down on one knee asking for Bano's hand in marriage.

The showbiz couple was also seen enjoying the special day with their co-workers and family.

Mehar Bano made her debut with hit serial ‘Daagh’ in 2012 and has appeared in a number of projects since then. Some of her notable performances came in Churails Ghalati, Mere Paas Tum Ho, and Lashkara.