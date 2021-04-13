Ramadan 2021 moon sighted in Pakistan; holy month begins tomorrow

07:21 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
LAHORE – The Ramadan crescent moon has been sighted in Pakistan, meaning the holy month will begin on Wednesday (April 13).

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairperson Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad confirmed it during a press conference following a meeting of the central body in Peshawar.

Earlier, the Met Office said there was a strong chance that the moon will be sighted in the country today as its age will be over 35 hours at sunset today.

Last week, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry Saturday predicted that the Ramadan moon would be sighted country-wide on April 13.

