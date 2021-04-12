SBP issues bank timings for Ramadan 2021

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued the revised timings for banks during Ramadan that is likely to commence on Wednesday.

All the banks, development financial institutions and microfinance banks would observe the office hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm with prayer break from 2:00 pm to 2:15 pm.

The office hours and public dealing timing would be observed from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm without any break on Friday, the central bank said.

However, the banking hours for public dealing would be observed from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm without any break from Monday to Thursday.