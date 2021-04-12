SBP issues bank timings for Ramadan 2021
Share
KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued the revised timings for banks during Ramadan that is likely to commence on Wednesday.
All the banks, development financial institutions and microfinance banks would observe the office hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm with prayer break from 2:00 pm to 2:15 pm.
The office hours and public dealing timing would be observed from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm without any break on Friday, the central bank said.
However, the banking hours for public dealing would be observed from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm without any break from Monday to Thursday.
Pakistani banks announce Ramadan holiday 08:33 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealings on the first day of Ramadan ...
- Khabrain Group's Zia Shahid passes away in Lahore10:47 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of three youth in occupied ...10:13 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Saudi team accepts Peshawar Zalmi’s challenge to friendly cricket ...10:03 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- SBP issues bank timings for Ramadan 202109:33 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- PAF’s Hamid Rashid Randhawa promoted to the rank of Air Marshal09:16 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Jannat Mirza's new dance video leaves fans awestruck04:32 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Sania Saeed and Hina Altaf to feature in drama Doar03:37 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Meera announces entering politics soon03:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021