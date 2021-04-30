Petrol price in Pakistan likely to increase by Rs6 per litre
12:33 PM | 30 Apr, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The prices of petroleum products in Pakistan are likely to increase from May 1.
The price of petrol may increase by Rs5.75 per litre while the price of diesel may increase by Rs6 per litre.
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division in this regard. The current levy on petrol is Rs11.23 per litre while on diesel, it is Rs15.29 per litre.
The final decision will be taken by the finance ministry after the prime minister on board.
