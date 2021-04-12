Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of three youth in occupied Kashmir

10:13 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of three youth in occupied Kashmir
Share

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Monday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of three Kashmiris including a 14-year old juvenile and a student of 10th grade by the Indian occupation forces in a so-called “cordon-and-search” operation in Shopian, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The further intensification of “fake encounters” is a matter of grave concern. Extra-judicial killings of young men, including teenage boys, and refusal to return human remains of those martyred is completely unlawful and reflects the moral bankruptcy of the Indian Occupation forces, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Pakistan has repeatedly called for independent investigations, under international scrutiny, into the extra-judicial killings of all innocent Kashmiris.

"We call upon the international community to hold India accountable for the gross and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK and work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," it added.

Seven young Kashmiris killed by Indian army in ... 12:34 PM | 9 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism have killed two more Kashmiri youth in Pulwama ...

More From This Category
Khabrain Group's Zia Shahid passes away in Lahore
10:47 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
PAF’s Hamid Rashid Randhawa promoted to the ...
09:16 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia
09:01 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Pakistani banks announce Ramadan holiday
08:33 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Pakistani, German FMs discuss economic linkages, ...
08:50 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
PM Imran launches Pakistan Single Window Act 2021 ...
08:05 PM | 12 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik on 11th wedding anniversary
05:02 PM | 12 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr