Saudi team accepts Peshawar Zalmi’s challenge to friendly cricket match

10:03 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Saudi Arabia’s national cricket team has accepted the challenge made by Peshawar Zalmi, a Pakistan-based cricket franchise, inviting them for a friendly match.

Zalmi owner Javed Afridi last week dropped a hint of taking his team to the kingdom for the match.

“Best wishes to cricket KSA. How about Peshawar Zalmi VS KSA in Saudi,” Afridi wrote on Twitter.

Responding to it the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) informed Arab News that the Kindom’s team appreciated the wonderful gesture, good wishes send by the Pakistan’s business tycoon. 

The team said it is ready to play the game at a mutually agreed date and place, here in Saudi Arabia, with Peshawar Zalmi.

SACF, established in 2020, has a number of plans in the pipeline in order to promote the game in the Kingdom.

Last week, Afridi while talking to Arab News said Pakistan enjoyed amicable relations with Saudi Arabia and had always extended its support in every field to it.

He said that it would be a matter of pride if Saudi Arabia learns from their expertise. 

