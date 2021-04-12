Saudi team accepts Peshawar Zalmi’s challenge to friendly cricket match
Share
Saudi Arabia’s national cricket team has accepted the challenge made by Peshawar Zalmi, a Pakistan-based cricket franchise, inviting them for a friendly match.
Zalmi owner Javed Afridi last week dropped a hint of taking his team to the kingdom for the match.
“Best wishes to cricket KSA. How about Peshawar Zalmi VS KSA in Saudi,” Afridi wrote on Twitter.
BEST WISHES TO CRICKET KSA. HOW ABOUT PESHAWAR ZALMI VS KSA IN SAUDI ? https://t.co/13FCl6As10— Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) April 4, 2021
Responding to it the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) informed Arab News that the Kindom’s team appreciated the wonderful gesture, good wishes send by the Pakistan’s business tycoon.
The team said it is ready to play the game at a mutually agreed date and place, here in Saudi Arabia, with Peshawar Zalmi.
SACF, established in 2020, has a number of plans in the pipeline in order to promote the game in the Kingdom.
Last week, Afridi while talking to Arab News said Pakistan enjoyed amicable relations with Saudi Arabia and had always extended its support in every field to it.
He said that it would be a matter of pride if Saudi Arabia learns from their expertise.
PAKvSA – South Africa beat Pakistan by six ... 08:34 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa on Monday defeated Pakistan by achieving an easy target of 141 runs at the loss of ...
- Khabrain Group's Zia Shahid passes away in Lahore10:47 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of three youth in occupied ...10:13 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Saudi team accepts Peshawar Zalmi’s challenge to friendly cricket ...10:03 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- SBP issues bank timings for Ramadan 202109:33 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- PAF’s Hamid Rashid Randhawa promoted to the rank of Air Marshal09:16 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Jannat Mirza's new dance video leaves fans awestruck04:32 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Sania Saeed and Hina Altaf to feature in drama Doar03:37 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Meera announces entering politics soon03:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021