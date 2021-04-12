Khabrain Group's Zia Shahid passes away in Lahore

LAHORE - Senior journalist Zia Shahid died on Monday after a prolong illness.

Shahid, who is founder of Khabrain Group, was being treated at Shaikh Zayed Hospital for kidney related disease for two weeks.

He breathed his last on Monday night.

May Allah rest the soul of Zia Shahid sahib in peace (Ameen) https://t.co/8bFRdFKjv8 — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) April 12, 2021

The editor in chief of the news group had worked in many newspapers during his career.