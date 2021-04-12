Khabrain Group's Zia Shahid passes away in Lahore
10:47 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Share
LAHORE - Senior journalist Zia Shahid died on Monday after a prolong illness.
Shahid, who is founder of Khabrain Group, was being treated at Shaikh Zayed Hospital for kidney related disease for two weeks.
He breathed his last on Monday night.
May Allah rest the soul of Zia Shahid sahib in peace (Ameen) https://t.co/8bFRdFKjv8— Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) April 12, 2021
The editor in chief of the news group had worked in many newspapers during his career.
Human rights activist IA Rehman passes away aged ... 11:47 AM | 12 Apr, 2021
LAHORE – Renowned human rights activist and senior journalist Ibn Abdur Rehman alias IA Rehman breathed his last ...
- Khabrain Group's Zia Shahid passes away in Lahore10:47 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of three youth in occupied ...10:13 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Saudi team accepts Peshawar Zalmi’s challenge to friendly cricket ...10:03 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- SBP issues bank timings for Ramadan 202109:33 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- PAF’s Hamid Rashid Randhawa promoted to the rank of Air Marshal09:16 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
Sania Mirza wishes Shoaib Malik on 11th wedding anniversary
05:02 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Jannat Mirza's new dance video leaves fans awestruck04:32 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Sania Saeed and Hina Altaf to feature in drama Doar03:37 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Meera announces entering politics soon03:15 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021
- Ten New IPO Billionaires in 202107:59 PM | 8 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Tips for busy professionals01:52 PM | 7 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Health tips for fasting in the holy month06:11 PM | 6 Apr, 2021