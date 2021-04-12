Khabrain Group's Zia Shahid passes away in Lahore

10:47 PM | 12 Apr, 2021
LAHORE - Senior journalist Zia Shahid died on Monday after a prolong illness.

Shahid, who is founder of Khabrain Group, was being treated at Shaikh Zayed Hospital for kidney related disease for two weeks.

He breathed his last on Monday night.

The editor in chief of the news group had worked in many newspapers during his career.

