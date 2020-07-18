Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Zainab Abbas and more featured in Asia's 100 Most Influential People

A proud moment for Pakistan in these unprecedented times! The New York Press News Agency just published its list of the 100 Most Influential People in Asia/UK/EU and multiple Pakistani personalities have been featured in it.

Sports presenter Zainab Abbas, who is a part of the list herself, recently took to Instagram to share the news and wrote : "Honoured to be part of the 100 most influential list of people in Asia/UK/EU amongst some inspiring individuals. More power to all."

The list includes a handful of Pakistani celebrities, designers, and artists' names, such as, singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The legendary musician was number three on the overall list.

Singers Farhan Saeed, Rahim Shah, and Ali Zafar, fashion designers Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, Huma Adnan, Deepak Perwani, Nauman Arfeen, Shamaeel Ansari, Rana Noman and journalist and TV personality Waseem Badami made it to the compilation as well.

The list doesn't end here. Many popular sports personalities, including Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Shoaib Akhtar, Bismah Maroof, footballer Kaleemullah Khan, and tennis player Aisam -ul- Haq Qureshi were featured too.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!