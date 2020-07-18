Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan admitted to hospital after mild Coronavirus symptoms

Bollywood actor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have been taken to hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus last week.

After experiencing shortness of breath and mild fever on Friday evening, both were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, reported NDTV.

Until now, the mother-daughter duo had been isolating at home.

According to the media outlet’s sources, “Aishwarya needed medical attention.”

Earlier on July 11, Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the virus.

Taking to Twitter, Bachchan shared, "I have tested Covid positive, shifted to hospital, the hospital is informing authorities. Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Following the announcement it was also revealed his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law and granddaughter have contracted the virus as well.

Big B’s wife, actor Jaya Bachchan, is the only family member to test negative for Covid-19.

We wish all of them a speedy recovery!

