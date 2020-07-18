Princess Beatrice of York marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ceremony

Princess Beatrice, Duchess of York, is now married.

She tied the knot with businessman and property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in an intimate ceremony in Windsor.

The palace confirmed Princess Beatrice's wedding in a statement.

“The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor,” the statement read. "The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines.”

The couple initially planned to get married this year in May, but had to postpone their ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Princess Beatrice, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, and Mozzi got engaged in September last year.

"We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement," they said in a statement published by Buckingham Palace at the time. "We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

