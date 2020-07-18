Special meeting of NCOC in progress in Karachi to review COVID-19 situation
12:10 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
Special meeting of NCOC in progress in Karachi to review COVID-19 situation
KARACHI - A special meeting of the National Command and Operation Center is underway in Karachi to review the latest situation about the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

NCOC Chairman Asad Umar and NCOC National Coordinator Lt. General Hamood-uz-Zaman are co-chairing the meeting.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also participated in the meeting while the representatives of the other provinces, Islamabad, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have joined the meeting through video link.

The meeting will also discuss to discuss implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and management of Cattle Markets on eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

