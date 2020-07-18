Special meeting of NCOC in progress in Karachi to review COVID-19 situation
Share
KARACHI - A special meeting of the National Command and Operation Center is underway in Karachi to review the latest situation about the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.
NCOC Chairman Asad Umar and NCOC National Coordinator Lt. General Hamood-uz-Zaman are co-chairing the meeting.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also participated in the meeting while the representatives of the other provinces, Islamabad, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir have joined the meeting through video link.
The meeting will also discuss to discuss implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and management of Cattle Markets on eve of Eid-ul-Azha.
- Two Afghan goods trucks enter India through Wagah Border10:39 AM | 19 Jul, 2020
- Oil Tankers call off strike after talks with energy minister10:16 AM | 19 Jul, 2020
- SBP grants approval for pilot operation to APPS for eCommerce payment ...12:04 AM | 19 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 262,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,544 confirmed ...11:49 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
- Efficient provision of e-health care need of the hour11:31 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
- Savyour launches Cashback on 290+ Brands - Kamao Bhi, Bachao Bhi!01:36 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
- The most memorable pictures from Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir’s ...01:21 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
- Princess Beatrice of York marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small ...12:24 PM | 18 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020