Video of Riz Ahmed fixing wife's hair at Oscars goes viral
Share
British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed spectacular portrayal of a drummer might have earned him Oscar's nomination but albeit all, his persona of the perfect husband has won the Internet.
Stealing the limelight with his romantic gesture during his appearance with wife Fatima Farheen Mirza at the 93rd Academy Awards, the couple's interaction captured on camera has established major couple goals
Ahmed looked dashing in an all-black Prada suit, while his wife Fatime excluded utmost grace in a flowy turquoise gown.
Pardoning a moment and styling his wife's hair on the red carpet he joked "I'm the official groomer,".
Twitter has been raving about the adorable interaction as netizens poured their heart out flooding the microblogging site with posts.
Not Riz Ahmed pausing the Oscars red carpet to fix his wife’s hair WHAT A PERFECT HUMAN pic.twitter.com/sc5m1ldHuC— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) April 25, 2021
I wish us all a very “Riz Ahmed Fixing Our Hair for the Perfect Pic” kinda love pic.twitter.com/DKAiuXNUXR— Manna Sidhu (@manna_sidhu) April 26, 2021
I still can’t get over this. Riz ahmed raising the bar on so many levels. ???????? pic.twitter.com/XGl3MvNIvC— Syeda Inshrah Azam (@Inshrah99) April 26, 2021
The British-Pakistani actor made history by becoming the first Muslim to be nominated in the leading actor category at the Academy Awards
His spectacular portrayal of a drummer who begins to lose his hearing has lead to him being nominated for the Oscar lead actor. Earlier, he bagged a Golden Globe nomination for "Sound of Metal" earlier this year.
Riz Ahmed reveals how his family reacted to his ... 04:27 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed has made history by becoming the first Muslim to be nominated in the leading actor ...
-
- Pakistan's top court accepts Justice Isa's review petitions against ...02:49 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
-
-
- LIVE: PM Imran virtually addresses 77th Session of UNESCAP01:53 PM | 26 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021