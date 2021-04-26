PM Imran launches Kisan card scheme in Multan (VIDEO)

MULTAN – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday launched Kisan Cards for farmers during his short stay in Southern Punjab.

The premier while speaking at the inauguration ceremony said that that technology-enabled cards will eradicate corruption as the incumbent government is fully committed to uplift the living standards of farmers across Pakistan.

Live Stream: Prime Minister of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI Addressing Inauguration Ceremony of Kissan Card in Multan (26.04.2021)#PMIK_MultanPackage https://t.co/48HPw7cSUk — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 26, 2021

Khan referred the growers as the ‘backbone of the country, adding that this initiative is crucial and will ultimately benefit the country.

Explaining the motive behind Kisan Card, PM said our government is working on providing loans to the farmers through Kissan Cards to help them in compensating their losses. He further stressed the need to adopt modern cultivation methods to increase production.

وزیراعظم عمران خان آج ملتان کا ایک روزہ دورہ کریں گے pic.twitter.com/YSmPSUknXK — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 26, 2021

PM highlighted that poor growers in Pakistan are forced to use old-age methods of cultivation due to limited resources. Our goal is to double the income of farmers, he added.

Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Khusro Bakhtiar, and other PTI representatives of South Punjab attended the ceremony.