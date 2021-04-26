Oscars 2021: Historic wins for Nomadland and Anthony Hopkins

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handed out Oscars, the film industry's top honours, at the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

Kicking off an in-person ceremony with a starry list in attendance to a traditional fashion parade with a major chunk of the industry’s top names attending, the socially distanced ceremony had quite a few surprises in store.

With some well-deserved victories like Chloé Zhao winning best director with her drama about van-dwellers to some peculiarly surprising wins of Anthony Hopkins emerging victor for his role in The Father, a drama about dementia.

Daniel Kaluuya won the award for best supporting actor for his role as the Black Panther beating out his co-star LaKeith Stanfield, who was also nominated.

The big difference in the historically white male-dominated event saw multiple wins for women and people of colour which came as a breath of fresh air.

Below is the full list of winners:

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Promising Young Woman

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

The Father

Best International Feature Film

Another Round

Best Picture

Nomadland

Best Actress

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Actor

Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Supporting Actress

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Director

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Animated Feature Film

Soul

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Music (Original Song)

“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik” – Eurovision Song Contest

“Io Si (Seen)” – The Life Ahead

“Speak Now” – One Night in Miami...

Best Sound

Sound of Metal WINNER

Best Costume Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Animated Short Film

If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Live Action Short Film

Two Distant Strangers

Last year’s ceremony was the least-watched of all time but this year’s awards arrive after ratings have plummeted for both the Golden Globes and the Grammys.