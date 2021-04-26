Oscars 2021: Historic wins for Nomadland and Anthony Hopkins
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handed out Oscars, the film industry's top honours, at the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Sunday.
Kicking off an in-person ceremony with a starry list in attendance to a traditional fashion parade with a major chunk of the industry’s top names attending, the socially distanced ceremony had quite a few surprises in store.
With some well-deserved victories like Chloé Zhao winning best director with her drama about van-dwellers to some peculiarly surprising wins of Anthony Hopkins emerging victor for his role in The Father, a drama about dementia.
Daniel Kaluuya won the award for best supporting actor for his role as the Black Panther beating out his co-star LaKeith Stanfield, who was also nominated.
The big difference in the historically white male-dominated event saw multiple wins for women and people of colour which came as a breath of fresh air.
Below is the full list of winners:
Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Promising Young Woman
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
The Father
Best International Feature Film
Another Round
Best Picture
Nomadland
Best Actress
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best Actor
Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Best Supporting Actress
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Director
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Best Animated Feature Film
Soul
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Music (Original Score)
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Music (Original Song)
“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik” – Eurovision Song Contest
“Io Si (Seen)” – The Life Ahead
“Speak Now” – One Night in Miami...
Best Sound
Sound of Metal WINNER
Best Costume Design
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Animated Short Film
If Anything Happens I Love You
Best Live Action Short Film
Two Distant Strangers
Last year’s ceremony was the least-watched of all time but this year’s awards arrive after ratings have plummeted for both the Golden Globes and the Grammys.
