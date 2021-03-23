Riz Ahmed reveals how his family reacted to his Oscar nomination

Web Desk
04:27 PM | 23 Mar, 2021
British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed has made history by becoming the first Muslim to be nominated in the leading actor category at the Academy Awards but his family's reaction has left the Internet in splits.

In the most desi fashion ever, Riz's cousin was unaware of the Oscars and couldn't wrap around the concept of why the Sound of Metal star's nomination is such a big deal.

Turning to his Twitter handle, the 38-year-old star revealed that his cousin reaction was super entertaining.

“My cousin Adnan legit didn’t know what the Oscars were. ‘Why all the gas? I won best client engagement award for the financial quarter’,” he wrote.

“Other cousin steps in ‘Na it’s not as big as that, cos he didn’t win anything. It’s more like getting an email from your boss.’ Thanks, boss,” he added.

Moreover, Ahmed's nomination comes as a breath of fresh air along multiple diversity landmarks set, despite years of #OscarsSoWhite criticism.

His spectacular portrayal of a drummer who begins to lose his hearing has lead to him being nominated for the Oscar lead actor. Earlier, he bagged a Golden Globe nomination for "Sound of Metal" earlier this year.

Oscar 2021 – Riz Ahmed becomes the first Muslim ... 02:21 PM | 16 Mar, 2021

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed has made history by becoming the first Muslim to be nominated in the leading actor ...

04:27 PM | 23 Mar, 2021

