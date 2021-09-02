Pakistan’s first HVDC power transmission project under CPEC becomes operational
ISLAMABAD – The first China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project in the power evacuation and transmission sector have begun commercial operation as per agreed timeline.
The project “±660 kV HVDC [high voltage direct current] Matiari - Lahore Transmission Line has achieved its commercial operation date successfully on 01 Sep 2021 as per agreed timeline between National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) and Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Company (PMLTC),” said an official press release.
The project has secured reliable power supply to 9.3 million households in Pakistan.
Prior to its commercial operation, as many as 8 power tests on different voltage levels were performed successfully.
Managing Director NTDC Engr. Azaz Ahmad appreciated Chinese company for completion of the project in time. He said that the first ±660 kV HVDC Matiari Lahore Transmission Line will bring stability in NTDC transmission network after having being crossed many bridges successfully.
The 878 kilometers 4000 MW project has been completed by Pak-Matiari Lahore Transmission Company (Pvt) Limited, on Built-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis for a term of 25 years.
The project will evacuate power from the new generating units located in the south including Thar coal-based projects.
HVDC technology is a maiden addition in the national grid of the country, though it's been widely used for a long time around the world, and the need of long-distance high-power transmission from generating stations in the far-flung areas towards densely located load centers.
The said project is a milestone for NTDC when it comes to diversifying the national grid and it will serve a great deal towards NTDC mission of a reliable, efficient and stable national grid.
