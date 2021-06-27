Sindh announces opening of shrines, swimming pools, indoor games as Covid cases dip
Sindh announces opening of shrines, swimming pools, indoor games as Covid cases dip
KARACHI – The Government of Sindh, has ordered the reopening of all the shrines, along with indoor games from Monday as Covid case numbers continue to fall across Pakistan.

Easing the restrictions in the province in light of the current situation, the Sindh Auqaf Department notified reopening of the shrines that were closed down owing to the surge of Covid cases amid the third wave.

The notification issued in this regard urged the devotees to perform ablution from their homes before arriving at the shrines while it also stressed wearing masks and maintaining social distancing along with the use of hand sanitizers.

The Auqaf department also put a ban on the entry of children and elderly citizens in shrines also there would be no free-meals distribution in the premises of all shrines.

Reports in local media cited that the Sindh Auqaf Department issued notification after getting approval from the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) – the country’s nerve center on the deadly virus.

