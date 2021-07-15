Pakistan increases petrol price by Rs5.40/litre

06:09 PM | 15 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD - Petrol prices will go up by Rs5.40 to Rs112.69 per litre from July 16, announced the federal government on Thursday.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill in a series of tweets the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended an increase of Rs11.40 per litre in petrol price.

"Prime Minister [Imran Khan] went against OGRA's proposal and approved Rs5.40 hike in petrol price," he added.

The price of high speed diesel has been hiked by Rs2.54 per litre, kerosene oil Rs1.39 per litre, and light diesel oil Rs1.27, the special assistant said in his thread of tweets.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Finance gave go-ahead to increase prices of petroleum products by up to Rs2.13 from June 16.

It had approved an increase of Rs2.1 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs1.79 in price of high-speed diesel (HSD). Additionally, the prices of kerosene and light diesel oil were also increased by Rs1.89 per litre and Rs2.03, respectively.

