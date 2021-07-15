TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among photographers

Smartphone photography has become increasingly popular in the last few years, especially among young consumers. Youngsters, notably travelers love taking pictures but sometimes carrying a huge DSLR with you is not that easy. Smartphones with high-quality camera lenses have somehow helped overcome this with exceptional photography features. The popular Chinese smartphone brand, TECNO recently launched two new devices from its popular camera series, the Camon 17 series. The phones have become immensely popular among the local photographers who have been seen posting outstanding pictures using Camon 17.

Like their predecessors, the Camon 17 comes equipped with TECNO AI Vision Optimization Solution, more popularly known as the TAIVOS technology. TAIVOS enhances the camera quality and offers multiple photography features using the signal processing technology that works with artificial intelligence algorithms. The Camon 17 supports a 16MP selfie camera with a 48MP AI Triple camera that captures first-class pictures at any time of the day.

Camon 17 gained a huge fan base among TECNO users in Pakistan with its exceptional camera features, and has caught many photographers eye. Recently, some local photographers shared their skills on social media using the new Camon 17. Usman Khan (@saahib_e_zoaq), a travel logger on Instagram shared some eye-catchy pictures of the Pasu cones, the breathtaking beauty of Hussaini bridge, the dramatic scenery from the forests of Naltar valley, and Altit fort. The incredible macro shot of a bee with the splendid background of Naran Kaghan caught everyone’s attention with its incredible clarity. Another photographer, Suleman Attiq (androon_wala) shared amazing portraits of the famous Food Street of Lahore, capturing every color distinctly, highlighting the magnificence of the location.