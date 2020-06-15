Russia jails US ex-marine in spy trial
04:52 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
Share
MOSCOW – A Russian court on Monday sentenced former US marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in a penal colony in an espionage trial.
The Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty of receiving classified information, as he stood in the courtroom defendant's cage with a sign that read "Sham trial!" and called on the US president to intervene.
"To inflict a sentence of 16 years of imprisonment, the sentence is due to be served in a high-security penal facility," the judge said.
The prosecutor asked to sentence Whelan to 18 years. Whelan insists on his innocence, he said he would contest the sentence.
- Pakistani police arrest two Indian high commission employees05:40 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 146,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,751 confirmed ...05:19 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- PCB unveils ambitious 5-year strategy for cricket05:10 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- UN Rights Council agrees to urgent debate on racism, police violence05:04 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
-
Mahira Khan, Samina Peerzada and others mourn the loss of Sabiha Khanum
03:42 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Fawad Khan, Zulfi Bukhari considered as South Asia’s Best Dressed ...03:17 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Khairan Soniya: Falak Shabir releases new track about love & ...02:14 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- Diriliş: Ertuğrul is a classic masterpiece, says Shaan Shahid12:59 PM | 15 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020