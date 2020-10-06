Model Alyzeh Gabol tests positive for COVID-19

Supermodel Alyzeh Gabol has tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet, Gabol shared the unfortunate news and revealed that she has isolated herself at home.

Tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today, started with high temperature but having mild symptoms now, Alhamdullilah I’m fine and stable I’ve isolated myself at home, hoping for a speedy recovery InshAllah 🤲🏻 — Alyzeh Gabol (@IamAlyzehgabol) October 5, 2020

“Tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today, started with high temperature but having mild symptoms now, Alhamdullilah I’m fine and stable I’ve isolated myself at home, hoping for a speedy recovery InshAllah,” she wrote.

Even though she has high fever, the model revealed that she is feeling fine as of yet.

The global coronavirus pandemic and its effects continue to reverberate around the world.

Until now, many celebs including Yshama Gill, Maheen Khan, Alizeh Shah, Nida Yasir and other have contracted and recovered from the deadly virus.

We wish Gabol good health and a speedy recovery.

