Sheheryar Munawar reveals that he seriously injured himself in a bike accident
Share
Pakistani actor Shehryar Munawar has always been active on social media, giving us a closer look at his life. However, recently the ‘Ho Man Jahan’ actor was nowhere to be seen on any of the microblogging sites.
Everyone thought that Munawar has taken an unannounced break from cyberspace. But it seems like we were mistaken.
Munawar has finally returned with an Instagram post in which he revealed the reason for being inactive. The ‘Parey Hut Love’ star had gotten into a motorcycle accident a few months back and was in London for a surgery.
View this post on Instagram
So I’ve been getting a lot of messages from from my facebook/Instagram family asking why I have been Inactive for the past two months. Well firstly, I apologize for being MIA. So about two months back I had taken a trip up North, and while ridding my motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza I got into an accident (may I just ad, right before the accident, I witnessed the most beautiful sunset and that Hunza is just 😍). If it wasn’t for my helmet/protective gear it could have been much worse - kids take note; 1. Motorcycles are cool but very dangerous 2. Always wear full protective gear. I had seriously messed up my shoulder (a dislocation, torn muscles and ligaments) and had to fly to London for surgery. I was operated upon a month and a half back and thanks to my amazing surgeon, DR Ali Noorani @theshouldersurgeon Allhdulillah I am now out of my sling and fully mobile and up to no good again 😁 A shout out to the amazing team at the @harleystreetspecialisthosp who made the entire process super smooth. Sequence of pictures: 1. Just out of surgery (still high on whatever cocktail they gave me) 2. An X-ray of my shoulder prior to the surgery 3. Dr. Noorani explaining what he’s doing (this ones graphic - don’t proceed if you don’t want to see it) 4. Some drilling (again graphic content) 5. What my shoulder looks like now - I’m basically like Iron Man now. 6. A video a friend of mine made of me, riding right before my accident. *some of the content may be considered graphic - viewer discretion advised.
Sharing a video of himself during the surgery, Munawar penned, "So I have been getting a lot of messages from my Facebook/Instagram family asking why I have been inactive for the past two months. Well firstly, I apologise for being MIA.”
"So about two months back I had taken a trip up North, and while riding my motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza I got into an accident (may I just add, right before the accident, I witnessed the most beautiful sunset.)" he added.
Munawar further shared that he’s fully ambulant now and has almost recovered completely. "I had seriously messed up my shoulder (a dislocation, torn muscles, and ligaments) and had to fly to London for surgery. I was operated upon a month and a half back. Alhamdulillah, I am now out of my sling and fully mobile and up to no good again."
We wish Sheheyar good health and hope that we get to seem him back in action.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned or more!
- Pakistan observes World Space Week 202003:24 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
- Maldives ex-vice president gets 20 years for corruption02:56 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
- Afghanistan’s Najeeb Tarakai dies after road accident02:32 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
-
- Pakistan reports 6 new deaths, 467 fresh cases of COVID-1902:12 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
-
- Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertuğrul Ghazi's tomb in Turkey01:49 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
- #DaaghonKaChampion, Surf Excel enters the game to bid farewell to the ...01:43 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020