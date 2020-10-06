Sheheryar Munawar reveals that he seriously injured himself in a bike accident

Pakistani actor Shehryar Munawar has always been active on social media, giving us a closer look at his life. However, recently the ‘Ho Man Jahan’ actor was nowhere to be seen on any of the microblogging sites.

Everyone thought that Munawar has taken an unannounced break from cyberspace. But it seems like we were mistaken.

Munawar has finally returned with an Instagram post in which he revealed the reason for being inactive. The ‘Parey Hut Love’ star had gotten into a motorcycle accident a few months back and was in London for a surgery.

Sharing a video of himself during the surgery, Munawar penned, "So I have been getting a lot of messages from my Facebook/Instagram family asking why I have been inactive for the past two months. Well firstly, I apologise for being MIA.”

"So about two months back I had taken a trip up North, and while riding my motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza I got into an accident (may I just add, right before the accident, I witnessed the most beautiful sunset.)" he added.

Munawar further shared that he’s fully ambulant now and has almost recovered completely. "I had seriously messed up my shoulder (a dislocation, torn muscles, and ligaments) and had to fly to London for surgery. I was operated upon a month and a half back. Alhamdulillah, I am now out of my sling and fully mobile and up to no good again."

We wish Sheheyar good health and hope that we get to seem him back in action.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned or more!