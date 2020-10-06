Rihanna slammed for using Islamic Hadith in a song for her Savage X Fenty Show

11:23 AM | 6 Oct, 2020
Rihanna is facing immense backlash for using an Islamic hadith in her Savage x Fenty fashion show.

The show, debuted on Amazon Prime on October 2 and featured performances by stars such as Rosalia and Miguel alongside Lizzo, Demi Moore, Cara Delevigne, Bella Hadid and Willow Smith.

While Rihanna has been lauded for bringing in diversity and inclusivity in her show, at the same time, she has received a lot criticism for hurting people’s sentiments by using a song that has sacred Islamic phrases mixed into the beat. 

Composed by a London-based producer Coucou Chloe, the controversial track titled “Doom” remixes audio that includes a Hadith which is about the signs of the Judgment Day and the end of times.

Muslims and non-Muslims alike have taken to social media to bash Rihanna, accusing her of disrespecting the values of Islam:

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

