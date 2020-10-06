FIA unearths over two dozen benami accounts of Salman Shehbaz during money laundering investigations 

ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has exposed over two dozen benami accounts of Salman Shehbaz on Tuesday.

According to sources, the accounts were unearthed during the investigations in money laundering case.

It has been revealed that as about 10.5 billion rupees were sent to benami accounts in the names of Salman’s employees and others.

The FIA will send third notice Salman Shehbaz to fulfil legal requirements before registering a First Information Report (FIR) against him in the case.