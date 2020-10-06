FIA unearths over two dozen benami accounts of Salman Shehbaz during money laundering investigations
11:35 AM | 6 Oct, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has exposed over two dozen benami accounts of Salman Shehbaz on Tuesday.
According to sources, the accounts were unearthed during the investigations in money laundering case.
It has been revealed that as about 10.5 billion rupees were sent to benami accounts in the names of Salman’s employees and others.
The FIA will send third notice Salman Shehbaz to fulfil legal requirements before registering a First Information Report (FIR) against him in the case.
-
- Maldives ex-vice president gets 20 years for corruption02:56 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
- Afghanistan’s Najeeb Tarakai dies after road accident02:32 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
-
- Pakistan reports 6 new deaths, 467 fresh cases of COVID-1902:12 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
- ‘The Batman’ release date pushed to 202202:08 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
- Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertuğrul Ghazi's tomb in Turkey01:49 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
- #DaaghonKaChampion, Surf Excel enters the game to bid farewell to the ...01:43 PM | 6 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020