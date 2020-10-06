Nimra Ali gets emotional while talking about her father’s death

Losing a loved one can be so devastating painful that it feels as if there's a void in your soul that can never be filled again.

No matter how much time goes by, the death of a parent is something that will always affect a person. Whether it’s your mom or dad or no matter how old you were at that time, the pain of losing them never truly goes away.

While death is a part of life, no one really teaches you how to live without your loved ones.

Overnight social media sensation, Nimra Ali finally made an appearance at Nida Yasir’s show. During her interview, she opened up about various aspects of her life, including her fathers death.

The happy-go lucky Nimrah got emotional and broke down into tears as she revealed that her father passed away a few years back because of a brain tumour.

She further shared that her elder is the sole bread winner of her entire family and she wants to make her family proud by helping them out.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!